Budget carrier Norse Atlantic said on Friday it would file a petition for bankruptcy for its main Norwegian operating unit and was halting ticket sales and cancelling all flights, becoming the latest airline ‌casualty of fuel-cost spikes stemming from the war in Iran. Norse is the second European airline to enter bankruptcy proceedings this year after Latvia's airBaltic, highlighting the toll of the Iran war on carriers that entered the crisis without fuel hedges as jet fuel prices surged.

The company said it had not been able to secure sufficient funding to meet its short-term liquidity needs, with the board deciding to file a bankruptcy ‌petition on November 27 with the Agder District Court in Norway for its operating subsidiary. "The Board, management and advisers of the listed entity Norse Atlantic ASA and the UK subsidiary are ‌working to find a solution for the remaining part of the business to continue operations," Norse's CEO Eivind Roald said in a statement.

Roald held a virtual meeting with Norse's staff at 1300 GMT, according to Norwegian media. The company had 1,071 employees as of June 30, its latest quarterly filing showed. The airline is advising passengers against going to the airport as it has stopped flying, adding that customers could submit a claim for a refund in the insolvency process, though that would not ⁠guarantee payment, ​while customer service is no longer available.

"This is a ⁠very hard day for the pilots and their families, and for all other Norse employees. Our thoughts are also with the passengers whose journeys are now cancelled," the board of the Norse Atlantic Pilots Association told Reuters in a statement. AIRCRAFT OWNERS ⁠TERMINATE LEASES

Earlier on Friday the airline said that the leasing firms owning its fleet of 12 aircraft had terminated their leasing contracts. Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical", and the following day it suspended flights and ​warned that the board could file for bankruptcy unless it secured funding.

Norse in 2021 signed long-term leases for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Ireland-based AerCap Holdings and six Dreamliners ⁠from Singapore-based BOC Aviation Ltd . It later returned three of the planes to AerCap. "The company contests the validity of the termination notices," Norse said in a statement.

The AerCap leases were due to run for about 12 years for each aircraft, while ⁠the ​BOC contracts were due to run for 16 years, according to Norse's latest annual report. "Although they are contesting the notices, it sounds pretty decisive. Unless successful in this, they will not be able to resume operations," said aviation analyst John Strickland.

BOC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. AerCap did not immediately respond to a request for comment. WORST AVIATION CRISIS SINCE PANDEMIC

Founded in 2021 ⁠by entrepreneur Bjorn Tore Larsen, Norse sought to revive budget transatlantic flights after Norwegian Air abandoned long-haul operations during the pandemic. But as a pure long-haul player, Norse Atlantic lacked a "feeder" service from ⁠regional connections, which industry analysts early on said could ⁠hamper efforts to fill the startup carrier's transatlantic flights.

The airline later diversified into charter and aircraft leasing services as it struggled to generate profits from scheduled flights alone. The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic as the US-Iran conflict, which began at the end of February, ‌disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, ‌and sends airlines' costs sharply higher.