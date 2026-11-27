Wall ​Street's ​main ‌indexes opened higher on ​Friday, with the ‌Nasdaq poised to outperform as investors returned from the Thanksgiving ‌holiday break and ‌rushed back into battered AI-linked shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average ​rose ⁠275.9 points, or 0.55%, at the ⁠open to 50458.86. The ​S&P 500 rose 79.8 points, or ⁠1.11%, at the open ⁠to ​7262.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 372.7 ⁠points, or 1.58%, to ⁠23958.463 ⁠at the opening bell.