US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stocks open higher as battered AI shares claw back losses
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq poised to outperform as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday break and rushed back into battered AI-linked shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.9 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 50458.86. The S&P 500 rose 79.8 points, or 1.11%, at the open to 7262.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 372.7 points, or 1.58%, to 23958.463 at the opening bell.