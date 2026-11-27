​Romania's ​funding needs ‌will fall to ​248 billion lei ($51.03 billion) ‌next year from this year's 279 billion lei, Finance Minister Alexandru ‌Nazare said on Friday, as ‌the country's efforts to lower the budget deficit over the ⁠last ​two ⁠years pay off. "In 2027 we ⁠will see the concrete result ​of the fiscal discipline of the ⁠last year and a ⁠half," ​Nazare told reporters, adding the European Commission and ⁠ratings agencies required further cuts to ⁠the ⁠deficit in the pending 2027 budget plan.

($1 = ‌4.8597 ‌lei)