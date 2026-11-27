Romanian funding needs to fall to 248 billion lei in 2027, finance minister says
Romania's funding needs will fall to 248 billion lei ($51.03 billion) next year from this year's 279 billion lei, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said on Friday, as the country's efforts to lower the budget deficit over the last two years pay off. "In 2027 we will see the concrete result of the fiscal discipline of the last year and a half," Nazare told reporters, adding the European Commission and ratings agencies required further cuts to the deficit in the pending 2027 budget plan.
($1 = 4.8597 lei)