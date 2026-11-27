UK pensions department hit by 'serious' cyber incident, minister says
The British government department which administers pensions and welfare payments said on Friday that a "serious" cyber incident had prompted it to take services offline but that so far no personal data had been found to be compromised.
"This is a serious cyber incident. The investigation into the causes is ongoing," work and pensions minister McFadden told UK media when asked if a malicious attack could be the cause. Regular benefit and pension payments were continuing as normal, he said, adding that the department was working with the National Cyber Security Centre and other government officials to get services back up and running as soon as possible.
"The most important message for the public at the moment is that there is no evidence that anyone's personal details have been compromised," he said. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham had earlier said there was no other evidence that a malicious actor had targeted any other government departments.
British companies and institutions have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular cyber attacks in recent years, with some suffering months of disruption, including the British Library, a blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover.