The British ​government department which administers pensions ‌and welfare ​payments said on Friday that a "serious" cyber incident had prompted it to take services offline ‌but that so far no personal data had been found to be compromised.

"This is a serious cyber incident. The investigation into the causes is ‌ongoing," work and pensions minister McFadden told UK media when asked ‌if a malicious attack could be the cause. Regular benefit and pension payments were continuing as normal, he said, adding that the department was working with the National ⁠Cyber ​Security Centre and ⁠other government officials to get services back up and running as soon as ⁠possible.

"The most important message for the public at the moment is that there ​is no evidence that anyone's personal details have been compromised," he ⁠said. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham had earlier said there was no ⁠other ​evidence that a malicious actor had targeted any other government departments.

British companies and institutions have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular ⁠cyber attacks in recent years, with some suffering months of disruption, including ⁠the British Library, ⁠a blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover.