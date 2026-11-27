The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted Tata Steel an extension of seven days, till December 8, 2026, to publish the detailed public statement regarding its open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes Limited, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, the manager to the open offer, informed the exchanges that the market regulator had granted the extension following a request submitted by Tata Steel.

The company was originally required to publish the detailed public statement in newspapers on or before December 1, 2026, in accordance with SEBI's takeover regulations. SEBI, through an email dated November 27, permitted Tata Steel "to publish the detailed public statement in relation to the Open Offer on or before December 8, 2026, instead of December 1, 2026," the filing said.

However, the deadline for filing the draft letter of offer with the market regulator remains unchanged. "The last date for filing the draft letter of offer with SEBI remains unchanged, i.e., December 8, 2026," the filing added.

The development comes on a day when SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasised that the market regulator takes minority shareholders' rights "very seriously" while responding to a question on investor concerns surrounding the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes transaction. "Our things are very clear because minority shareholders' interest is extremely important for us," Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of an ASSOCHAM conference in New Delhi.

Institutional investors and proxy advisory firms have raised concerns that the proposed transaction structure could place a disproportionate share of the financial cost and risk on APL Apollo's minority shareholders. Earlier this week, Tata Steel announced plans to acquire a maximum 52.38 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes for approximately Rs 32,266 crore through a promoter stake purchase and a mandatory open offer.

Under the proposed transaction, Tata Steel will acquire a 26.38 per cent stake from APL Apollo's promoter group for approximately Rs 15,510.61 crore, while making an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake from public shareholders for up to Rs 16,755.66 crore. The open offer, initially announced on November 23, involves the acquisition of up to 7,28,06,387 equity shares of APL Apollo Tubes.

Separately, Tata Steel will transfer its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses to APL Apollo for a combined consideration of Rs 28,000 crore. The consolidation is expected to initially take the combined tubes and colour-coated products capacity to 7.5 million tonnes per annum, with a target of 15.5 million tonnes by 2035.

The exchange filing did not specify the reason for Tata Steel seeking an extension of the deadline. (ANI)