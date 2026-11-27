Putin pledges naval modernization as Russia commissions Zircon-equipped submarine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia intended to continue modernizing its navy and expressed confidence that all plans to build a powerful naval force would be implemented on time and in full, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.
Putin took part in a flag-raising ceremony for the nuclear-powered submarine Perm, which has become the first submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles, RIA news agency reported, citing Kremlin materials.