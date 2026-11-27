Russian ​President ‌Vladimir Putin said ​Russia intended to ‌continue modernizing its navy and expressed confidence that all ‌plans to build a ‌powerful naval force would be implemented on time ⁠and ​in ⁠full, Russian news agencies reported on ⁠Friday.

Putin took part ​in a flag-raising ceremony ⁠for the nuclear-powered submarine Perm, ⁠which ​has become the first submarine equipped with ⁠Zircon hypersonic missiles, RIA ⁠news agency ⁠reported, citing Kremlin materials.