Global stock markets rallied on Friday, with ​Chinese shares bouncing back from a one-year low and US indexes rising ‌to ​open a holiday-shortened session.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.1% overnight, while MSCI's index of Asian shares excluding Japan climbed 1.8%. European stocks rose 1%, adding to their gains on Thursday, when US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday morning, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5% and the S&P 500 added 1.1%.

The action amounted to a ‌reprieve for what has turned into a hair-raising November for global equities, particularly in the once-hot technology sector, where monthly declines have ranged from 14% for the Korean Kospi and 9% for the Nikkei to 6% for the Nasdaq Composite and less than 1% for the Stoxx 600. US stocks will close on Friday at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), leaving Monday as the final trading session for what has been a volatile period. "There doesn’t appear to be ‌any clear catalyst for the sudden turn in the market mood, leaving us somewhat skeptical about the longevity of this latest shift," analysts at Scotiabank said on Friday.

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, said that "the ‌risk of a deeper correction at some point in the next six months remains high" despite the executive-suite U-turn that brought Jensen Huang back to chipmaker Nvidia, the resilient US economy, strong corporate profit growth and December being a seasonally stronger period for shares. MORE STATE SUPPORT IN CHINA

China's blue chips gained 4.2%, a day after hitting their lowest since June 2025, as the cabinet rolled out more support for capital markets, calling for a greater role by state-backed "national team" investors. Global equities have slid in erratic trading in recent weeks as doubts have ⁠crept in about ​whether huge rallies in AI stocks will be justified by ⁠future earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 traded roughly 20% lower than its October record high on Wednesday, before rebounding later in the session. MSCI's all-world stock index is down 5% for the month. Huang's dramatic departure from and return to Nvidia has been a major source of ⁠volatility.

Shares in the $3.6 trillion company surged 31% when Huang was reinstated on Monday but remain down 27% for the month. Nvidia remained a source of unease after S&P put its credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade.

TREASURIES GIVE UP GAINS US ​Treasuries have gained as the stock selloff has pushed investors towards safe-haven assets, but were on the back foot on Friday as equities rallied.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to ⁠4.90%, putting it roughly flat for the week after a sharp drop a week earlier. Yields move inversely to prices. The US dollar was flat on the day but headed for a third monthly gain that has pushed it to its highest since March 2025.

Expectations that the Federal ⁠Reserve ​is almost certain to lift interest rates in December have boosted the currency, as have safe-haven flows. The euro was little changed after news that Spanish central banking veteran Pablo Hernández de Cos would become the next president of the European Central Bank, a well-telegraphed move that suggested policy continuity. European yields ticked higher.

Futures imply a 99% chance the Fed will raise rates in December, but speculation of a half-point increase has faded and markets are ⁠now on guard for what might happen if stocks continue to pull back over the next month. "The Fed could, of course, still blink," said David Rees, chief economist at Schroders. But "if growth and inflation ⁠data remain firm, in a game of cat and mouse, ⁠markets could soon begin pricing a more hawkish Fed back in, potentially setting off the same chain of events all over again."

Oil prices were heading for the first weekly rise in four on renewed concerns about supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose to a more than two-week high of $98 a barrel on Friday before pulling back ‌to trade around $95. They were down ‌around 19% for the month.