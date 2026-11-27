(Recasts with ​color from shoppers on Friday morning) By Nicholas P. Brown, Juveria Tabassum and Arriana McLymore

NEW YORK/RALEIGH, North Carolina, ​Nov 27 (Reuters) - S haking off turkey hangovers, US shoppers poured into stores on Black Friday ‌morning, ​hunting for bargains robust enough to counter the pinch of stubborn inflation and high gas prices. US holiday spending — which unofficially begins on Black Friday — is seen topping last year's strong figures by 4%-6%, several economic forecasts show, but beneath top-line forecasts lie signs of stress.

Most of the gains will be attributable to inflation - which at 3.8% is about a percentage point higher than in ‌each of the last two years - and consumer sentiment remains shaky. Not everyone was impressed with the deals on offer on Friday morning. Chris Nile, 30, was hoping for more than the $50 discount he saw on a Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console, which brought the price to $450. "Inflation is higher - hell, even the (McDonalds) McChicken is up," said Nile as he shopped for his two boys at the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Online spending on Black Friday is expected to jump 9.2% from a year ago to $12.9 billion, according to a ‌forecast from Adobe Analytics, the arm of Adobe that analyzes customer behavior. Yet, many shoppers - like Nile - chose to shop the old-fashioned way: in stores. Managers sometimes have leeway to deepen discounts, Nile reasoned, and avoiding shipping costs is a key draw.

MEASURED GROWTH Thanksgiving Day ‌saw consumers spend about $7.1 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics, a 10.4% jump over last year.

Overall, the National Retail Federation sees November-December holiday retail sales rising 4.2% year-over-year, to just above $1 trillion. The Mastercard Economics Institute and EY Parthenon each forecast sales to rise more than 5%. Eventual final results often beat pre-holiday estimates. Still, consumers are cautious. A November survey by NRF found that 82% of consumers are taking steps to manage holiday costs, like buying less expensive gifts. Nile said he is aiming to limit purchases to items discounted by at least 40% of wholesale value.

Target, Dollar Tree and Kohl's have all pointed to belt-tightening during recent earnings calls. Kohl's ⁠CEO Michael Bender ​on Tuesday cited an "increasingly choiceful" consumer that is "looking to stretch every ⁠dollar." High living costs emerged as a key issue earlier this month when voters handed Democrats sweeping electoral victories, punishing US President Donald Trump for an Iran War that's pushed the cost of living higher.

"The headline growth number hides a shopper who is stretched," said Angeli Gianchandani, adjunct instructor at New York University's School of ⁠Professional Studies. Worries aside, 87% of 1,200 consumers surveyed by Deloitte in October planned to participate in the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving through "Cyber Monday," November 30 — the highest in a decade, according to Deloitte.

"People like to spend during the holidays," even when there's a "persisting undercurrent of stress,” said Katie Thomas, ​who leads the Kearney Consumer Institute, part of global consulting firm Kearney. Middle- and lower-income shoppers — who have been trading down for months — were more likely than wealthy ones to spend less this year than last, according to a ⁠survey by Kearney.

Yet, even higher earners may feel stretched. Holiday spending forecasts mostly predated the recent stock market correction that followed the midterms, turmoil at chipmaker Nvidia, and mounting concerns around an AI bubble. The decline could dampen the wealth effect that has seen affluent shoppers splurge, UBS analysts said in a note on Tuesday. TOYS TAKE ⁠A ​HIT

Higher input costs, particularly from petrol derivatives like plastic, are hitting some products more than others. Prices of toys — generally high in plastic — have risen 13.2% since the start of the year, pushing Barbie maker Mattel this month to cut its annual forecast as consumers balked at higher costs.

Some unlikely products are buoying the toy category. Best Buy and Target have both flagged trading cards — including Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering products — as a key growth driver. Squishy NeeDoh toys were selling for $24.99 on Amazon in October, nearly ⁠triple the price a year earlier on hot demand, according to e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend. Toy maker Learning Resources Inc — a plaintiff in lawsuits that overturned Trump's tariffs — is seeing demand roughly flat, said CEO Rick Woldenberg, though he added it's hard ⁠to predict demand before Black Friday.

"People can't shop until they have their ⁠turkey," Woldenberg said. AI could also scramble the year's shopping dynamics. As consumers use it to find bargains or even complete purchases — and retailers become increasingly adept at altering price quickly through AI — the deepest discounts could come closer to Christmas, said Ryan Orabone, a consultant at Spaulding Ridge.

Count Nile in that group. He told Reuters he's holding off on buying the Nintendo Switch 2, hoping ‌its price comes down. "My advice," Orabone said, "is ‌to be patient. Don't jump on the first deal you see."