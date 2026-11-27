Europe's benchmark share index closed at a one-week high on Friday after broad sectoral gains as investors bought riskier assets following steep losses earlier this month. Investors' attention now turns to Spain's ‌election on Sunday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1% to 643.85 points. It gained nearly 3% on the week, its sharpest weekly rise since mid-May, bouncing back from the steepest weekly decline since late March 2025. "There doesn't seem to be any firm catalyst behind the bounce that we've seen, but it has been a very bruising month. What ‌we're seeing here is dip buyers coming in," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

Equities were rebounding from what has been a bruising month for ‌AI-exposed global stocks as investors grew frustrated with returns on debt-backed AI investments and a brief leadership crisis at chip giant Nvidia. On Friday, however, European technology stocks added 2%, led by semiconductor shares ASML, ASM International and Infineon, which gained between 2% and 2.7%. For the week, the index was 1% higher.

Mining stocks jumped more than 3.5% as copper and gold prices rose. Fresnillo and Pan ⁠African Resources rose ​more than 4% each. Defence stocks also gained, ⁠with Rheinmetall up 3.3% after a report on a planned AI-platform partnership with Deutsche Telekom.

The broader aerospace and defence index climbed 2% after Bloomberg News reported the European Union was planning new funds to ⁠replace US war-fighting capabilities. The spotlight will now be on Sunday's snap election in Spain, called by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after parliament rejected housing measures aimed at tackling a ​crisis that has triggered protests across the country.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo's centre-right People's Party (PP) is leading in polls ahead of the vote, although most suggest he will ⁠have to form a coalition with far-right Vox to secure a parliamentary majority. The vote could be a gauge of public sentiment ahead of pivotal elections in France and Italy that also witnessed similar protests, ⁠at ​a time when investors are sensitive to the massive debt pile of developed economies.

"With fiscal policy set to be tightened again and uncertainty likely to spike around the presidential elections, growth will probably be very weak again in 2027," Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics said on France. Investors, meanwhile, shrugged off ⁠the Trump administration's move to propose tariffs on goods from the EU.

Consumer-facing foods and beverages slipped 0.3%, with sportswear makers Adidas and Puma flat and down about ⁠1%, respectively. Data this week showed US ⁠inflation rose further last month, and the economy grew more than previously expected, adding to bets on interest rate hikes.

Among others, Thales gained 2.3% after French laser technology company Lumibird said it had entered exclusive talks to sell a controlling stake ‌to the defence group. Lumibird ‌surged 18.1%.