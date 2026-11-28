OpenAI sued Apple on Friday, accusing the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets and discouraging hardware ‌suppliers from working on future OpenAI devices, after Apple sued OpenAI for allegedly poaching its employees to gain access to its technology. The ChatGPT maker filed counterclaims in California federal court on Friday, saying that Apple's employment practices were designed to "trap" employees and prevent them from working on competitors' technology.

OpenAI is developing AI-enabled ‌personal electronic devices that threaten to "outcompete Apple on what Apple views as its own turf," the company said in its Friday court filing. OpenAI ‌said in the filing that Apple gained confidential information by re-hiring a former employee who worked at OpenAI for six months. In that time, the employee gained access to specific information on a new device as well as OpenAI's roadmap for future hardware products.

" iven the timing, it now appears that stealing those documents may have been his reason ⁠for joining ​OpenAI in the first place," OpenAI said. Apple ⁠and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Tensions between the two tech companies have escalated as the intensifying race to develop AI products fuels competition for talent ⁠and proprietary technology. Earlier this year, Apple sued OpenAI and former Apple employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu in July, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit ​the ChatGPT owner's foray into consumer hardware. Tan, a 24-year Apple employee who was a vice president of product design for iPhone and Apple ⁠Watch, was part of the group that launched io Products before it was acquired by OpenAI in 2025.

OpenAI and the employees have denied those allegations, and said that Apple's lawsuit ⁠depended ​on its unauthorized monitoring of Liu's personal messages after he stopped working for Apple. Attorneys for Tan and Liu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In Friday's filing, OpenAI criticized Apple for encouraging employees to do work on their personal Apple devices and accounts, then preventing ⁠those employees from an orderly separation of work and personal accounts when they leave for new jobs.

OpenAI said that Apple continues to access former employees' ⁠personal devices and accounts after they ⁠leave the company, enabling Apple to "monitor and ensnare departing employees" when they leave for competitors. OpenAI said that 400 employees have left Apple for OpenAI so far, and Apple wants to intimidate other employees from leaving to find ‌other tech companies.