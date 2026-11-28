Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an is leading in the vote count in Taiwan's key local elections on Saturday, Taiwanese media ‌outlets reported, setting up the main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) to keep control of the capital after a closely fought race. Campaigning in the races in all of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties focused on such issues as transport and the environment, ‌rather than Taipei's contested ties with Beijing.

But while the results, expected early in the evening, will not directly ‌affect China policy, Beijing has repeatedly weighed in and continued its military pressure. China views Taiwan as its own territory and has denounced Puma Shen, the governing Democratic Progressive Party's candidate for Taipei mayor, which has not won the capital since 1994.

Neither Chiang nor Shen's camps have ⁠yet claimed ​victory or conceded defeat. In Taiwan's ⁠five other largest cities, the DPP was on track to keep control of its traditional heartlands Kaohsiung and Tainan in the south, with the ⁠KMT looking like it would also retain New Taipei, the island's most populous city, according to Taiwan media vote counts.

In the ​central city of Taichung, now controlled by the KMT, the DPP's Ho Hsin-chun had a narrow lead. At ⁠the last local elections four years ago, the KMT thrashed the DPP, winning 14 cities and counties to 5 for the DPP. Other parties ⁠or ​independents won the other 3.

Manoeuvring for presidential and parliamentary elections, to be held early in 2028, will begin in earnest after Saturday's vote. While President Lai Ching-te will almost certainly stand for a second term, the maximum allowed ⁠under the constitution, the KMT has not confirmed its candidate. Its likely frontrunner is former journalist Lu Shiow-yen, the current ⁠Taichung mayor who could not ⁠run again after two terms in office.

The KMT traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, whose government refuses to talk to Lai, labelling him a "separatist". Lai says only Taiwan's people ‌can decide ‌their future.