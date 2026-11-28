An ​explosion near a school in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province killed seven ‌students and injured up to 99 others on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Taliban Interior Ministry said. Preliminary reports indicated ‌the explosion originated at a depot storing explosives belonging ‌to mining companies near the school, spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said in a statement. Kunar province, which borders Pakistan, is ⁠home ​to a ⁠number of mining operations.

The blast occurred in the Andarsir area of ⁠Asadabad district, Qani said, adding that authorities were investigating and would ​release further details once they had completed ⁠their inquiry. In August, an explosion at an education centre in the ⁠Afghan capital ​city Kabul injured at least 42 children, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in ⁠Afghanistan. A Kabul hospital that admitted at least 35 of ⁠the injured ⁠students said all patients were between the ages of 10 and 14.