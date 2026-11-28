Taiwan's ruling party looked set to make gains in local elections on Saturday closely watched by China, though the opposition would probably keep the capital Taipei after a ‌closely fought race, according to initial vote counts. Campaigning in the races in all of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties focused on such issues as transport and the environment, rather than Taipei's contested ties with Beijing.

For Taiwan's six largest cities, the ruling Democratic Progressive ‌Party (DPP) and the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) looked set to win three each, with the DPP probably capturing back Taichung, the island's ‌second most populous city. In Taipei, the KMT's mayor Chiang Wan-an is leading in the vote count following a tough reelection battle with the DPP's Puma Shen, an academic-turned-lawmaker who Beijing has repeatedly denounced as a "separatist".

None of the candidates in the six cities have yet claimed victory or conceded defeat. ⁠The DPP ​has only won the Taipei mayorship ⁠once, in 1994. The DPP also looks set to win back the northeastern county of Yilan, the central county of Changhua and the northern ⁠county of Hsinchu.

China views Taiwan as its own territory and refuses to talk to President Lai Ching-te, who it also calls a "separatist". He says ​only Taiwan's people can decide their future. Thirty-three Chinese warplanes encircled Taiwan on Friday ahead of the vote along ⁠with eight warships, Taiwan's defence ministry said, while Chinese state media that same day launched another concerted attack on Shen.

The KMT traditionally favours close ties ⁠with ​Beijing. Its chairwoman, Cheng Li-wun, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. At the last local elections four years ago, the KMT thrashed the DPP, winning 14 cities and counties to 5 for the DPP. Other parties or independents won the ⁠other 3.

Manoeuvring for presidential and parliamentary elections, to be held early in 2028, will begin in earnest after Saturday's vote. While Lai ⁠will almost certainly stand for ⁠a second term, the maximum allowed under the constitution, the KMT has not confirmed its candidate.

Its likely frontrunner is former journalist Lu Shiow-yen, the current Taichung mayor, who could not run ‌again after two terms ‌in office.