​Conservatives were ​on track ‌to win an ​election in the Australian state ‌of Victoria on Saturday, throwing out a deeply unpopular Labor government ‌after more than a decade while ‌denying anti-immigration populist party One Nation the breakthrough many supporters had hoped ⁠for.

The ​centre-right ⁠Liberal-National coalition was set to win ⁠a majority of the state's 88 ​lower house seats based on ⁠early vote counting, according to projections ⁠by ​the Australian Broadcasting Corp, ending 12 years of Labor ⁠rule in a state long regarded as ⁠one ⁠of the centre-left party's strongest bastions.