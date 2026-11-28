Conservatives set to win government in Australia's second-most populous state
Conservatives were on track to win an election in the Australian state of Victoria on Saturday, throwing out a deeply unpopular Labor government after more than a decade while denying anti-immigration populist party One Nation the breakthrough many supporters had hoped for.
The centre-right Liberal-National coalition was set to win a majority of the state's 88 lower house seats based on early vote counting, according to projections by the Australian Broadcasting Corp, ending 12 years of Labor rule in a state long regarded as one of the centre-left party's strongest bastions.