Armed ​individuals boarded a cargo ship 64 ‌nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Balhaf at 0630 GMT and took control ‌of the vessel, the United ‌Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Saturday, citing the ship's master.

UKMTO ⁠said ​authorities ⁠had been informed and advised vessels in ⁠the area to proceed with caution. A ​European Union naval mission also ⁠reported a piracy incident in the area ⁠on ​Saturday, but it was not immediately clear if it ⁠was the same ship whose attack ⁠was ⁠reported by UKMTO.