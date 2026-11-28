Artemis secured a place ​in Sunday's SailGP ​Grand Final after Nathan ‌Outteridge's team ​won the final Group A race on the opening day of ‌the Abu Dhabi event on Saturday, guaranteeing qualification for the season-ending showdown. Outteridge's crew became the first expansion team ‌in SailGP history to reach the championship-deciding Grand Final ‌in their debut season, joining title contenders Los Gallos and the Bonds Flying Roos in Sunday's winner-takes-all race.

The result ended the ⁠U.S. ​SailGP Team's ⁠Grand Final hopes. After a strong season following their last-place finish ⁠in 2025, the Americans were unable to keep their title ​bid alive. Needing a victory in the day's final ⁠race to stay in contention, the US were squeezed out at ⁠the ​start by Emirates GBR as Artemis stormed to a commanding win.

Emirates GBR ended the day atop ⁠Group A, while Red Bull Italy led Group B after ⁠claiming a ⁠race victory. Los Gallos finished second ahead of the Bonds Flying Roos.