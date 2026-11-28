​An international court ‌on Saturday rejected ​Argentina's request for provisional measures to halt British-authorised oil drilling near ‌the Falkland Islands.

The ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is a setback to Buenos ‌Aires' latest effort to challenge economic activity around the ‌disputed territory. Argentina had asked the tribunal on October 13 to order a suspension of the Sea Lion oil drilling ⁠project ​north of ⁠the Falklands, which are controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina as ⁠the Malvinas.

Buenos Aires also sought to prevent Britain from ​granting new authorisations for the exploitation of maritime ⁠resources around the islands while arbitration proceedings continue. Britain had argued that ⁠granting ​the request would prevent Falkland Islanders from developing their natural resources and would have "devastating consequences" for ⁠the territory's economy.

British foreign minister Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie ⁠Reeves welcomed ⁠the decision. There was no immediate comment from Argentina.