American Ilia Malinin ​captured the NHK ​Trophy title on ‌Saturday but ​looked less dominant than he had in Friday's record-breaking short programme, ‌overcoming a shaky moment in the free skate to secure victory. The three-times world champion landed four quadruple jumps ‌and delivered enough technical firepower to top the ‌free skate with 190.50 points, and a total of 305.31.

The 21-year-old, however, downgraded his opening quad to a double and his ⁠skating ​appeared much ⁠less effortless than 24 hours earlier, when he shattered Nathan ⁠Chen's world record. While Malinin had room to spare at the ​top, the battle for the other podium places ⁠shifted dramatically. France's Kevin Aymoz climbed from third after the ⁠short ​programme to take silver with 270.49 points and Switzerland's Lukas Britschgi claimed bronze on 266.02.

Japan's Shun ⁠Sato, who entered the free skate in second place, endured ⁠a ⁠difficult performance riddled with errors and dropped to eighth in front of his home ‌crowd.