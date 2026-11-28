Thailand will ​issue a ban ​on exports of chemicals ‌used in ​mining on Monday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, targeting rare earth ‌mining in Myanmar amid growing concerns over cross-border pollution. The Defence Ministry would issue the order, Anutin said on ‌a weekly government television programme on Saturday, adding ‌that authorities were also seeking alternative water sources to address residents' concerns over river contamination.

Thailand said last week it planned to ⁠block ​exports of chemicals ⁠used in rare earth mining to Myanmar and other relevant ⁠countries. Deputy Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat told Reuters on Friday that ​existing data showed mines in Myanmar's Shan State were ⁠polluting rivers flowing into northern Thailand, though Myanmar had asked ⁠for ​more evidence.

Thailand and Myanmar have agreed to establish 12 water sampling locations, with joint sampling ⁠expected to begin between December and January. Tests in August found ⁠arsenic exceeding ⁠standard levels at multiple locations along the Kok, Sai and Ruak rivers.