Myanmar military airstrike on village school kills at least 30 people, opposition says
A Myanmar military airstrike on a school in a rebel-controlled village in central Magway Region has killed at least 30 people, including an infant and several schoolchildren, a local witness and a spokesperson with the opposition National Unity Government said on Saturday.
The airstrike on Thursday came a week after the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in 2017.