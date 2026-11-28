A Myanmar military airstrike on a school in a rebel-controlled village ​in central Magway Region has killed at least 30 ​people, including an infant and several schoolchildren, ‌a ​local witness and a spokesperson with the opposition National Unity Government said on Saturday.

The airstrike on Thursday came a week after the International Court of Justice ruled that ‌Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in 2017.