Conservatives won a closely watched election in Australia's Victoria on Saturday, denying a breakthrough by the anti-immigration One Nation party and ousting a Labor government in a state long regarded as ‌one of the centre-left party's bastions. The centre-right Liberal-National coalition had won at least 49 of the state's 88 lower-house seats as vote-counting went into the evening, projections by the Australian Broadcasting Corp showed, ending 12 years of Labor rule.

"Victorians have sent a clear message that they cannot allow the state to continue on the direction it ‌has been going in," said Liberal state leader Jess Wilson, 36, who will be the state's youngest and first female premier. "Victorians want a fresh start," ‌Wilson added.

Labor was assured of winning just five seats by the same point, down from 54, and was on track for its worst election result, although vote counting of 26 seats was still uncertain, the ABC said. The left-wing Greens had won seven seats. The result is likely to sound the alarm for Labor governments in the larger New South Wales state and at the federal ⁠level, which ​soon face elections amid the same ⁠economic pressures.

But it may also reassure Australia's political establishment that the populist forces reshaping politics in Europe and North America have yet to fully take hold in the country. One Nation, which was founded ⁠by firebrand Pauline Hanson in 1997 and has surged in polls over the past year amid rising frustration over housing costs, immigration and living standards, was forecast to win just ​one seat, the ABC said.

The party has spent much of its existence on the political fringes. After the federal conservative coalition's crushing defeat in ⁠2025, it positioned itself as Australia's answer to US President Donald Trump, Alternative for Germany and Reform UK. Yet the Victoria result suggests that Australians remain more comfortable venting dissatisfaction through mainstream parties than entrusting ⁠power ​to anti-establishment movements.

One Nation ran candidates in all 88 lower-house state seats, up from five at the previous election in 2022, saying it was contesting to win government. Hanson said on Saturday her aim was always "to get rid of Labor and the toxic Greens out of this state", adding: "and we did it".

"We achieved ⁠what we set out to do," added Hanson, standing next to One Nation Victorian leader Warren Pickering, who the ABC projected would lose the seat he ⁠was contesting. For Labor, the wipeout was ⁠widely expected after a period in power that included presiding over the world's longest lockdown of a city, Melbourne, during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving distrust among some voters and Australia's biggest state debt.

"Victorians have spoken, and their message is ‌clear: they want change," said ‌Premier Ben Carroll, who was among the Labor members to lose their seats.