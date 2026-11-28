Black Friday online shopping rises to $13.1 billion in the US, Adobe Analytics data shows
Shoppers spent a total of $13.1 billion online on Black Friday, surpassing last year's spending by 11.1%, as they splurged on electronics and toys, data from Adobe Analytics showed.
The figures edged past Adobe's initial forecast of spending of around $12.9 billion on the key shopping day, as retailers dished out discounts on apparel and appliances in a bid to woo Americans weighed down by inflation and high gas prices.