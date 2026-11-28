​Shoppers spent ​a ‌total of $13.1 ​billion online on Black Friday, ‌surpassing last year's spending by 11.1%, as they splurged ‌on electronics and ‌toys, data from Adobe Analytics showed.

The figures edged past ⁠Adobe's ​initial ⁠forecast of spending of around $12.9 billion ⁠on the key shopping ​day, as retailers dished out ⁠discounts on apparel and ⁠appliances ​in a bid to woo Americans ⁠weighed down by inflation and ⁠high ⁠gas prices.