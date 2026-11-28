South Africa are looking forward to testing themselves ​in the pressure-cooker of a final when they ​take on France in Sunday’s ‌Nations Championship ​decider at Twickenham, according to captain Siya Kolisi. The Springboks have won back-to-back Rugby World Cups and have turned winning knockout games into something ‌of an art form in the process.

They lost 21-19 to France in Paris in a pool game two weeks ago, and 20-17 to Ireland, however, and Kolisi says the team want to get a measure of ‌where they are with another trophy on the line. "It's a final. In the past two games, ‌we didn't play at our best. We didn't do what we had planned,” Kolisi told reporters on Saturday.

"Obviously, our set-piece was good, and I think the forwards played well on their own and the backs played well on their own. "But we ⁠didn't play ​as a unit, as ⁠we have done this year, with our attack and defence and everything working well together.

"It's the most important test of the ⁠year. It's the last one, and it would be great for us to win it. Obviously, we want to ​be the first team to win the competition." The Springboks have been forced to reshuffle their ⁠loose trio after Pieter-Steph du Toit pulled out due to injury. Paul de Villiers has come into the side in the number ⁠eight ​position with Cameron Hanekom moving to the side of the scrum.

"I'm excited to play with Cam. Obviously, I play with Paul at the Stormers, so we've got a good relationship, and I ⁠think we all bring different things," Kolisi said. "Paul has had an amazing season, and I think it's ⁠our first time playing ⁠together in a Springbok jersey," he added.

"This game will be a great test for all of us, not just the guys who are playing their first ‌final. To finish ‌well would really lift our energy."