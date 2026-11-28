Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi led from ​start to finish to win Saturday's MotoGP ​sprint in Valencia, while world ‌champion Marc ​Marquez finished out of the points after being penalised for switching bikes before the start when his Ducati caught fire.

Bezzecchi finished ahead ‌of teammate Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini came third to give KTM Tech3 a rare podium, only their second in sprints this season. The retiring Marquez was forced to leap off his Ducati before the ‌start of the final MotoGP sprint of his career after the bike caught fire when ‌the starting lights failed to go out.

Several riders signalled to abort the start after a delay with the lights while Marquez had to roll his smoking bike forward and abandon it when it caught fire on the start line. As ⁠he returned ​to the garage to ⁠switch machines, stewards announced he could go back to the grid position on his spare bike but the Spaniard ⁠would have to serve a double long-lap penalty for leaving the grid before the start.

The decision drew boos ​and whistles from the home fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The sprint was reduced ⁠from 13 laps to 12. On the restart, Bezzecchi took the lead into turn one while teammate Martin moved up from ⁠fifth ​to second, dropping Marquez down to third.

As Bezzecchi disappeared into the distance, stretching his lead beyond two seconds by lap four, Martin and Marquez traded second place, with the Ducati rider ⁠taking greater risks than usual as he sought to overcome his eventual penalty. But the first long-lap penalty ⁠dropped Marquez to ⁠eighth, promoting Bastianini to third, while the second sent the champion down to 14th.

With points awarded only to the top nine finishers in sprints, Marquez ‌crossed the ‌line in 13th place.