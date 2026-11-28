Elena Rybakina has her sights are on a maiden ​French Open title to complete a ​career Grand Slam, after becoming the ‌first ​Kazakh to finish the season as world number one. The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2026 campaign, winning the Australian Open and US Open ‌to take her Grand Slam tally to three.

"Of course, having already won three Grand Slams, I would love to win Roland Garros, though that is an extremely difficult task," Rybakina told reporters on ‌Saturday. "I hope to get closer to that goal next year. As for my ranking, I'll ‌pay less attention to it moving forward. Since I've already achieved the goal of reaching the world number one spot, my main focus now is winning Grand Slams and performing consistently at all the major tournaments."

Rybakina acknowledged that ⁠staying ​healthy would be key ⁠to her ambitions after ending her 2026 campaign prematurely. She withdrew from the WTA Finals on the eve of ⁠the season-ending tournament, saying she was not physically ready to compete. Rybakina claimed the US Open title two months ​ago, despite entering the tournament with injury concerns. She withdrew from the Tokyo quarter-finals ⁠last month because of a neck injury.

"I finished last year on a high note and played a lot of tennis. ⁠Naturally, ​the start of this year was difficult and, at some point, a dip in form was inevitable. You can't always perform at 100%," she added. "Looking ahead to next year, I ⁠certainly won't be fixated on the need to defend titles. I always want to win, but ⁠achieving a strong ⁠result at Roland Garros is the more compelling goal."

Rybakina is expected to start her 2027 season at the Brisbane international in January.