The Greek coast guard said ​on Saturday it has retrieved ​the bodies of two migrants ‌and ​rescued 41 on the island of Gavdos in the Mediterranean Sea, as it took about 1,000 others from ‌boats off Crete to the shore in more than a dozen separate rescue operations on a single day. The coast guard took four of the migrants ‌spotted on a rocky stretch of land on Gavdos to the nearby ‌island of Crete for medical treatment, it said in a statement.

Greece, long a favoured gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, was on ⁠the frontline ​of Europe's migration ⁠crisis in 2015-2016 when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mainly from Turkey. Total ⁠migrant arrivals have since dropped as Athens has bolstered sea and border patrols. But ​arrivals from Libya of migrants — mostly from Bangladesh and those fleeing violence ⁠in Sudan — have surged in recent years, opening a new southern route to the islands of ⁠Gavdos ​and Crete.

The flow of migrants has boosted support for nationalist and far-right parties across Europe and pushed many governments towards tougher migration policies ⁠centred on border controls, deterrence and returns. Greece has stepped up repatriation of rejected asylum seekers ⁠so far ⁠this year and along with four other European Union countries, wants to send many of them to a deportation ‌hub in Rwanda ‌from next year.