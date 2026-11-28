Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he would be willing to relinquish his role in a unity government led first by Gadi Eisenkot, the latest ‌sign that the former military chief may be close to forming an ‌opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s announcement underscores the pressure Israel’s longest-serving leader is under as Eisenkot wins support from potential partners that could hand him a governing majority or allow him to ⁠form ​a coalition government. Netanyahu ⁠offered to go second in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot in a proposed unity government agreement ⁠between their two parties.

Eisenkot was tapped by Israel’s president to try to form a government after ​an inconclusive October 27 election that left neither him nor Netanyahu with ⁠a clear path to power. This week, Eisenkot signed coalition deals with two left- and right-wing partners ⁠whose ​support could bring him closer to a majority.

A spokesperson for Eisenkot's Yashar party did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Netanyahu said in ⁠a statement that he should lead the Israeli government but "given the magnitude of the ⁠existential threat and the ⁠possibility that a government could be formed that isn’t able to deal with this danger," his "responsibility as a leader" required he "put ‌everything ‌aside."