Argentine ​President Javier Milei ‌issued a ​decree calling for special Congress ‌sessions to cover nearly a dozen issues, including national sovereignty, the budget ‌and electoral reform, a ‌government official said on Saturday. The sessions will cover 11 issues and run ⁠from ​December ⁠1 through 31, the official said. Milei ⁠signed the decree late on Friday. ​Argentina's official gazette has not ⁠yet published the decree.

Milei's government holds ⁠a ​minority in Congress and must negotiate with other parties ⁠to pass bills ahead of ⁠the ⁠next general election, scheduled for October 2027.