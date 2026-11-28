Argentina's Milei calls Congress sessions on budget, electoral reform, source says
Argentine President Javier Milei issued a decree calling for special Congress sessions to cover nearly a dozen issues, including national sovereignty, the budget and electoral reform, a government official said on Saturday. The sessions will cover 11 issues and run from December 1 through 31, the official said. Milei signed the decree late on Friday. Argentina's official gazette has not yet published the decree.
Milei's government holds a minority in Congress and must negotiate with other parties to pass bills ahead of the next general election, scheduled for October 2027.