England claimed the T20 series against Australia after ​winning the fourth game by seven runs ​on Sunday despite a brilliant century from ‌home ​captain Mitchell Marsh in a thrilling clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England captain Harry Brook's decision to bat after winning the toss looked initially suspect, as ‌wickets tumbled on a visibly wearing pitch, but the tourists scraped home, taking a 3-1 series lead before the final match in Canberra on Wednesday. Australian seamers Spencer Johnson and Riley Meredith exploited the surface’s variable pace and bounce, claiming ‌two wickets each to leave England teetering at 32-4.

Jordan Cox and James Coles steadied the innings for the ‌tourists with a gritty 44-run partnership, but it was Sam Curran who was the pick of England’s batters. He top-scored with a 28-ball 50, supported initially by 23 from Liam Dawson and a brutal cameo by Jamie Overton, who bludgeoned 20 from nine balls.

Chasing 183 to win, ⁠Australia ​began their run chase strongly, ⁠with Marsh helping himself to 14 runs off the slow left-arm of Coles. His 50 came in the ninth over off 26 balls, including ⁠a beautiful straight drive off Henry Crocombe, who, like the rest of England’s seam attack, initially lacked the bite of their ​Australian counterparts.

England’s spinners clawed back some momentum though, with Adil Rashid’s four overs going for a miserly ⁠14. A fizzing leg-break was too good for Sam Harper, who was stumped by Cox. Marsh, however, continued to assert himself. He plundered three ⁠huge ​sixes through the onside off the expensive Overton, with his century coming off 49 balls, though he received little support, with none of his other teammates reaching 20.

With 30 required off the last two overs, England ⁠looked to have seized the moment as Jack Edwards skied the ball down the ground. But a costly drop ⁠by Tom Banton was ⁠punished by Marsh, who smashed a six next ball to swing the momentum once again. Crocombe redeemed himself with a superb final over, dismissing Marsh for 119 before a perfect ‌yorker did for ‌Joel Davies, finishing with 3-28.