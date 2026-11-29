Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Global measles deaths ​fall to historic low in 2025, WHO ​says

Global measles deaths hit a ‌historic low ​in 2025, the World Health Organization said on Friday, although millions of children still missed vaccinations and outbreaks persisted in dozens of countries. The UN ‌health agency estimated 9.8 million measles cases and about 72,000 deaths worldwide in 2025 — down 74% from 37.8 million cases in 2000, with deaths falling roughly 91% from about 769,000.

Uganda launches Africa's first trial of an ‌mRNA Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

Uganda said on Friday that it had launched Africa's first clinical trial of an mRNA ‌vaccine against the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, which is behind the outbreak centred on Congo that is now the second-largest on record globally. In a statement the state-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) said it had launched the trial in collaboration with ⁠Moderna, which ​manufactures the vaccine

Vertex Pharma ⁠falls after FDA extends review of kidney disease drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 6% on Friday after the US health regulator delayed its ⁠decision on the company's experimental kidney disease drug until next year, pushing back its entry into the increasingly competitive market. ​The US Food and Drug Administration late on Wednesday extended its review of povetacicept, developed to treat ⁠immunoglobulin A nephropathy — a chronic disease caused by the buildup of immune antibodies in the kidneys. The regulator will now decide on ⁠the ​drug no later than February 28.

Slow bird flu season offers relief for Europe's poultry sector

Bird flu is spreading in Europe at its slowest pace since 2020, raising hopes the EU's €27 billion ($30 billion) poultry industry ⁠can avoid past crises that killed millions of poultry, though history shows it could still flare up later ⁠this season. Highly pathogenic avian ⁠influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has devastated poultry flocks worldwide, disrupting food supplies and pushing up prices. Cases in mammals, including dairy cows and farm workers ‌in the United ‌States, have also raised concerns that the virus could ​mutate and spread between humans.