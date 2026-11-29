Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Mike Love, Beach Boys' vocalist on classic hits of endless summer, dies at 85
"For those who believe that Brian walks on water, I will always be the Antichrist." In his memoir, "Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy," Mike Love distilled decades of controversy into a single sentence, reflecting both his long-running feud with the rock band's mastermind, Brian Wilson, and the distrust with which many fans and critics viewed him.
UK's Princess Kate climbs mountains, fights cancer in intimate documentary
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, discusses the struggles and fears she endured while being treated for cancer in one of the most revealing films about a British royal, which she hopes will help others fighting and recovering from the disease. In the documentary to be broadcast on BBC TV on Sunday, the 44-year-old princess, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, is seen crying as she listens to messages from her three children during a charity challenge to scale Britain's three highest peaks in 24 hours, which she calls a "pilgrimage".