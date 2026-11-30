Winger ​Theo Attissogbe scored ​a try ‌with the ​last play of the game as France claimed a ‌40-34 victory over South Africa in a pulsating final of the Nations Championship at Twickenham ‌on Sunday.

France held a 20-3 halftime lead ‌but the Springboks scored four second-half tries to move 31-23 ahead, before France roared back again and, ⁠trailing ​by ⁠a point, Attissogbe crossed to seal the win. France were ⁠superb in the opening 40 minutes as they ​disrupted the Springbok set-piece and scored tries ⁠through wingers Attissogbe and Emilien Gailleton, while Kurt-Lee ⁠Arendse ​was shown a 20-minute red card.

The frenetic nature of the contest meant that ⁠aside from Arendse’s red card, there were two ⁠yellow cards ⁠each as the Springboks at one stage played with 13 men.