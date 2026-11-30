Spain's conservative ​opposition People's Party (PP) ​and the far-right ‌Vox appeared ​likely to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday's snap ‌election, according to a voter survey released after polling stations closed on the Spanish mainland at 8 ‌p.m. (1900 GMT). The Sigma Dos survey for ‌public broadcaster RTVE, based on 19,500 interviews conducted between November 13 and 28, projected the PP to win ⁠between ​131 and ⁠136 seats and Vox 44-48, for a combined range ⁠of 175 to 184 seats. They need 176 ​seats for a majority in the 350-seat lower ⁠house.

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ⁠was forecast ​to win 119-124 seats, while the hard-left Broad Front was seen securing 10-11 ⁠seats. Official results are expected to start coming in ⁠from ⁠9 p.m. (2000 GMT), when polling stations close in the Canary Islands.