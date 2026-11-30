OPEC+ failed to agree on key issues at Sunday's meeting after Iraq held up an oil production capacity assessment, leaving little clarity on the group's 2027 output policy as the Iran war and pressure from ‌Washington create rifts in the alliance. The group has kept its current oil output targets unchanged, OPEC+ member Algeria said after the meeting, and delegates said they would be maintained for the first quarter of 2027. OPEC+ in a statement after the meeting did not list quotas that will apply next year, in a departure from its earlier practice.

OPEC+ had planned to use the findings of its first-ever review of members' production capacity to help set output targets for next year. But the group instead delayed ‌the plan, with delegates saying Iraq challenged the findings and that Sunday's talks were complicated and difficult. Iraq has warned it may leave the group if its quota is not raised. The war and disagreements over production capacity suggest another difficult ‌year for OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, as rival producer the United States continues to exploit divisions within the group. The United Arab Emirates exited OPEC+ in May after decades as an OPEC member.

Some OPEC+ members asked for further talks with consultants handling the capacity exercise by the end of March, OPEC said in a statement, adding the group will decide output targets for the "subsequent period" using the capacity findings at its next meeting in June 2027, or earlier, if market conditions permit. Iraq challenged the preliminary findings of the review, people ⁠with knowledge of ​the matter told Reuters earlier this week, which assessed Iraq's production ⁠capacity at 4.9 million barrels per day. Iraq argues this is too low. Fellow OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has also disputed the results as too low, the people said.

Jorge Leon, an analyst at Rystad Energy, said the group has bought time, rather than resolved its problems, by postponing the most difficult ⁠decisions. “The capacity review was always going to be a political minefield," he said. "The need for further consultations highlights just how difficult it is to reconcile competing national interests.”

OPEC+ SEES MARKET AS UNSTABLE, RUSSIA SAYS OPEC+ sees the oil market as unstable, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak ​said in a TV interview on Sunday, citing the fact that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz - disrupted since the start of the Iran war in late February - had yet to return to normal.

As a result, ⁠approximately 4 million barrels per day of oil and petroleum products from Middle East Gulf countries are still not reaching the market, he said. That's about 4% of world oil demand. Seven OPEC+ members that earlier this year were raising output in monthly increments also met on Sunday.

The seven countries, plus the ⁠UAE ​until it left OPEC+ in May, have met monthly to agree increases in output quotas during much of 2026 and 2025. By September 2026, they had fully unwound two layers of oil output cuts they had put in place since 2023 to support the market. The seven will continue consultations through a separate panel which meets once every two months called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, OPEC+ said. It did not give a new meeting date for the seven countries.

SURPLUS CONCERNS WEIGH ⁠ON OIL MARKET Oil prices have rallied above $100 per barrel this year due to the Iran war and supply disruptions but have eased in recent weeks due to rising Gulf exports and renewed expectations of a crude surplus in 2027.

Rystad ⁠sees a global oil surplus reaching 5 million bpd even if ⁠Gulf supplies recover only partially. With the seven OPEC+ members having unwound two layers of output cuts, OPEC+ still has a third tranche of cuts in place covering most members dating from 2022. This was originally agreed at 2 million bpd and then included the UAE. Sunday's OPEC+ meeting leaves unclear what the plan is to return those barrels to the ‌market.

Before Iraq's threats to leave OPEC+ and ‌the UAE's departure in May, Angola quit OPEC and OPEC+ at the start of 2024.