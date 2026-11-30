Spain's PM Sanchez concedes defeat in election, EFE reports
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has conceded defeat in Sunday's parliamentary election after the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox secured a combined absolute majority, Spanish state news agency EFE reported. EFE said Sanchez had called PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo to congratulate him on his victory.
The PP garnered 134 seats in the 350-seat parliament, and the Socialists were second on 115 seats, with about 92% of votes counted. Vox had 53 seats, improving on its 2023 result of 33 seats.