​Spanish Prime ​Minister ‌Pedro Sanchez has ​conceded defeat in Sunday's parliamentary ‌election after the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox secured a ‌combined absolute majority, Spanish state ‌news agency EFE reported. EFE said Sanchez had called PP leader Alberto ⁠Nunez ​Feijoo to ⁠congratulate him on his victory.

The ⁠PP garnered 134 seats in ​the 350-seat parliament, and the Socialists ⁠were second on 115 seats, ⁠with ​about 92% of votes counted. Vox had 53 ⁠seats, improving on its 2023 ⁠result ⁠of 33 seats.