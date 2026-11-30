Spanish ​Prime Minister ​Pedro Sanchez said ‌his party ​would lead the opposition to ‌any right-wing government after the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox secured a combined ‌absolute majority in Sunday's parliamentary election. "It's ‌a sad night for the country," a sombre-looking Sanchez told supporters, some of ⁠whom ​were ⁠crying. "We recognise and accept the result... but it ⁠doesn't mean we will succumb to passiveness ​and despair."

The PP garnered 135 ⁠seats in the 350-seat parliament, and the ⁠Socialists ​were second on 115 seats, with about 98% of ⁠votes counted. Vox had 52 seats, improving on ⁠its ⁠2023 result of 33 seats.