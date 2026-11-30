Spain's Sanchez says his Socialist Party will lead opposition
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his party would lead the opposition to any right-wing government after the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox secured a combined absolute majority in Sunday's parliamentary election. "It's a sad night for the country," a sombre-looking Sanchez told supporters, some of whom were crying. "We recognise and accept the result... but it doesn't mean we will succumb to passiveness and despair."
The PP garnered 135 seats in the 350-seat parliament, and the Socialists were second on 115 seats, with about 98% of votes counted. Vox had 52 seats, improving on its 2023 result of 33 seats.