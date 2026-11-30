The ​leader of Spanish ​far-right party Vox, Santiago ‌Abascal, celebrated ​the ouster of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after ‌eight years in power. "In the next government, the first measure will be putting the interests ‌of the fatherland and of Spaniards above everything ‌else, above any party interests," a jubilant Abascal told supporters after his party came third in ⁠the ​election and is ⁠projected to have 52 seats in the 350-seat ⁠lower house.

That showing gives Vox the ability to ​make PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo prime minister, ⁠as the PP's 135 seats combined with Vox's ⁠surpass ​the 176-seat threshold for an absolute majority. Abascal did not specify whether Vox ⁠would seek cabinet positions in the new government or ⁠support ⁠a minority government led by Feijoo from the outside.