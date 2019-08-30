International Development News
Poland, US agree on 6 locations for US troops in Poland-minister

Reuters Warsaw
Updated: 30-08-2019 16:03 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Poland and the United States have agreed on six locations for new U.S. troops to be stationed on Polish soil, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

In June, Poland signed a deal to increase the American military presence on its soil to counter Russia's growing assertiveness since its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Poland
