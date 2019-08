Poland, US agree on 6 locations for US troops in Poland-minister

Poland and the United States have agreed on six locations for new U.S. troops to be stationed on Polish soil, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

In June, Poland signed a deal to increase the American military presence on its soil to counter Russia's growing assertiveness since its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

