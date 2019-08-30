International Development News
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan

Reuters Kabul
Updated: 30-08-2019 21:51 IST
A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan during combat operations, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement on Friday, as the United States seeks to reach a negotiated end to the nearly 18-year-old war.

It said the service member died during operations on Thursday and withheld the name until next of kin were informed.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
