U.S. and Poland urge tough checks on 5G suppliers

The United States and Poland believe suppliers of 5G network equipment should be rigorously evaluated to check whether they are subject to control by a foreign government, according to a joint declaration signed on Monday.

"All countries must ensure only trusted and reliable suppliers participate in networks," the declaration, signed by U.S. Vice President Michael Pence and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said.

It also said that suppliers should be evaluated to see if they have a transparent ownership structure.

