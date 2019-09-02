Telia offers TV distributors fair access to its TV channels - EU document

Swedish telecoms operator Telia has offered to grant TV distributors fair and reasonable access to some of its TV channels in an effort to address EU antitrust concerns about its $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. Telia also offered to sell advertising space on its free-to-air and basic pay TV channels on fair and reasonable terms to telecoms providers and TV distributors in Sweden and Finland, the document showed.

Telia announced the Bonnier deal in July last year, a move in with other telecoms providers which have snapped up media companies to try to compete with big internet players such as Netflix and Amazon.

