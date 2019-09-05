Pak Army chief discusses regional security situation with Saudi, UAE foreign ministers

Pakistan's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met visiting foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and discussed with them security situation in the region, amidst tensions with India after it revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. General Bajwa during the meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan said that Pakistan was proud of its special strategic and brotherly relationship with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Army said that matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and security situation in the region were also discussed in the meeting. The two envoys arrived on Wednesday amidst criticism in Pakistan about their closeness with India while apparently ignoring Pakistani stance on Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. Soon after arrival, the two leaders met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who briefed them on the situation in Kashmir.

They also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday. Diplomatic source said that Pakistan asked the two envoys that they should take clear and unambiguous position on the Kashmir issue.

Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.

