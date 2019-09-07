Typhoon hits South Korea, kills three

A typhoon wreak havoc in South Korea's coast on Saturday with killing three people, toppling trees and grounding planes. South Korea's government said that at least 10 people have also suffered injuries in the typhoon which passed through the country before making landfall in North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It also triggered a blackout for more than 127,000 homes across the country. The traffic of to Incheon International Airport, one of Asia's largest transport hubs, was also disrupted by the closure of its gateway bridge and a power failure at a commuter rail network that links the airport with Seoul.

The storm is expected to have more serious damage in North Korea. Its leaders Kim Jong-un "urgently convened" an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss disaster prevention efforts. However, there were no immediate reports from North Korea of damage or injuries from the storm. (ANI)

