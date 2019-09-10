TABLE-Breakdown of China's Aug CPI

Following is a breakdown of China's consumer price index for August, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. (Percent change from a year earlier; base effect and new price rise are in pct points): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

Sep Aug Overall 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.5 2.3 1.5 1.7 1.9 2.2 2.5 2.5 2.3 Urban 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.5 2.3 1.5

1.8 1.9 2.2 2.5 2.4 2.3 Rural 3.1 2.9 2.7 2.8 2.6

2.3 1.4 1.7 1.9 2.2 2.6 2.5 2.3 Food 10.0 9.1 8.3 7.7 6.1 4.1 0.7 1.9 2.5 2.5 3.3 3.6 1.7 Pork 46.7 27.0 21.1 18.2 14.4 5.1 -4.8 -3.2 -1.5 -1.1 -1.3 -2.4 -4.9 Non-food

1.1 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.7 2.1 2.4 2.2 2.5 Consumer goods 3.6 3.4 3.2 3.2 2.9 2.4 1.1 1.3 1.7 2.2

2.8 2.7 2.1 Services 1.6 1.8 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.4 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.6 By category:

Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug 1. Food, tobacco and alcohol 7.3 6.7 6.1 5.8 4.7 3.5 1.2 2.0 2.4 2.5 2.9

3.0 1.9 2. Clothing 1.6 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.2 1.3 3. Rent, fuel & utilities 1.0 1.5 1.6 1.8 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.5

2.6 2.5 4. Household goods and services 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.5 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.6 5. Transport and communication -2.3 -2.1 -1.9 -0.9 -0.5 0.1 -1.2 -1.3 -0.7 1.6 3.2

2.8 2.7 6. Education, culture and recreation 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.9 2.3 2.5 2.5 2.2 2.6 7. Healthcare 2.3 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.5

2.6 2.6 2.7 4.3 8. Other goods and services 4.7 3.4 2.7 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.3 1.6 1.5 1.3 0.7 1.2 (Pct change m/m)

Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Overall 0.7 0.4 -0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.4 1.0 0.5 0.0

-0.3 0.2 0.7 0.7 Urban 0.6 0.4 -0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.4 1.0 0.5 0.0 -0.4 0.2 0.7 0.6 Rural

1.0 0.3 -0.2 0.1 0.1 -0.3 0.9 0.4 0.0 -0.3 0.2 0.8 0.8 Food 3.2 0.9 -0.3 0.2 -0.1 -0.9 3.2 1.6 1.1 -1.2 -0.3 2.4 2.4 Pork 23.1

7.8 3.6 -0.3 1.6 1.2 0.3 -1.0 0.7 -0.6 1.0 3.7 6.5 Non-food 0.1 0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.1 -0.2 0.4 0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.3

0.2 (China economics team)

