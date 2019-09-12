China says welcomes N. Korea's positive signals on nuclear talks

China said on Thursday it welcomed the positive signals from North Korea on resuming nuclear talks with the United States.

China also hoped that Washington will take actual steps to resume negotiations with Pyongyang, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said at a news conference with Malaysia's foreign minister in Beijing.

North Korea said on Monday it was willing to restart nuclear talks with the United States in late September but warned that dealings between the sides could end unless Washington takes a fresh approach.

