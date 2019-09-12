US offers $5 million for information on 3 al-Qaida figures

Washington, Sep 12 (AP) The United States is offering cash rewards for information leading to the identification and location of three top al-Qaida operatives. The State Department says it'll pay up to USD 5 million each for information about the men who it says were senior members of an al-Qaida affiliate active in Syria.

The members of Hurras al-Dian are said to be loyal to al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. They're identified as Egyptian Abu 'Abd al-Karim al-Masri, Jordanian Abu Mahmud al-Shami and Syrian Faruq al-Suri. The money is offered under the department's "Rewards for Justice" programme.

Since 1984, according to the department, the programme has paid out more than USD 150 million for information leading to the arrests or deaths of suspected terrorists or for information that's prevented terrorist attacks. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)