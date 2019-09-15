US allegations of Iran's involvement in Saudi oil facilities attacks dismissed

Tehran [Iran], Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's statement which accused Tehran of being involved in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. "The policy of exerting 'maximum pressure' pursued by the United States has rushed towards 'maximum lies' apparently due to its failure," Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said while commenting on Pompeo's allegations.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday morning. The facilities include the Abqaiq oil refinery in the Eastern Province and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh. Yemen's Houthi rebels have since claimed responsibility for the attacks. (Sputnik/ANI)

Also Read: Punjab CM seeks foreign ministry's help to bring bodies of 4 Sikhs from Italy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)