Geneva: Activist condemns Pak's brutalities on people of PoK, says 'will raise issue at international forums'

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's brutal treatment meted to the people of PoK and said the organisation will raise the issue at all international forums, UN to expose Islamabad's "real face". "70 years ago, Pakistan promised to the Kashmiris that 'we will liberate you'. There is resentment among the Kashmiris. Now Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had the doubt that no one will come to welcome him in Muzaffarabad for his rally. Therefore, he himself bought people over for the rally so that this will be a huge welcome for Imran Khan," Nasir Aziz Khan, a political activist from PoK and spokesperson of UKPNP told ANI in Geneva.

Imran Khan on September 11 organised "a big jalsa" in Muzzafarabad to send a message to the world about the "continuing siege" of Jammu and Kashmir and to "show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them." Continuing his tirade against Pakistan, activist Nasir Aziz remarked, "...But the ground reality is that people across PoK protested against Imran Khan and shouted slogans asking Pakistan to vacate the region. Our people who protested were arrested and tortured. An army person there asked to take stern actions against our people and teach them a lesson. We strongly condemn this."

The activist's reaction came after an FIR has been registered against students and youth for raising slogans against Imran Khan during his Muzaffarabad rally in PoK last week. Several people raised slogans and participated in the protest in Muzaffarabad held to coincide with the rally in which Imran Khan sought to target India over its internal decisions concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Ansar Shajad Khan, the FIR, which was registered on September 13, names 11 university students who raised slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister. Nasir said that the atrocities on the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) should come to a halt and urged the immediate release of those arrested.

"The atrocities on our people by Pakistan should stop and they should release them otherwise we will raise our voices in UN and other international forums and expose the real face of Pakistan," he said. "On one hand, they (Pakistan) say that they are champion of providing the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris, but on the other hand, Kashmiris are facing torture, brutality and suppression under the administration's nose," the activist added.

Pakistan has been left red-faced after its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat. The country has found itself isolated after being snubbed at the United Nations, as well as by countries like the United States, France, and Russia. The international community has supported India's position that all issues between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally.

Apart from concern in the international community over terror groups operating from its soil, Islamabad has also been slammed for its poor treatment of minorities. (ANI)

Also Read: AITA says India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Nov end in Islamabad subject to security review

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)