EU's Sefcovic upbeat after gas talks with Russia, Ukraine

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 19-09-2019 21:49 IST
Trilateral talks about the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine were constructive and have taken steps in the right direction, European commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday. "I believe that today we have taken steps in the right direction. In other words, there was convergence of the position on most of the issues we discussed," Sefcovic told a news conference after a third round of trilateral talks in Brussels.

Sefcovic said the sides had agreed that a future contract should be based on EU law and EU rules and it was important that Ukraine's Naftogaz would be unbundled, creating a new company to handle transit of gas through Ukraine. "We agreed ... that we would resume our meeting at the political level by the end of October, when I hope we will have much more progress achieved on the issues that we put on the table today."

COUNTRY : Belgium
