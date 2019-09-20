Khalistanis, fake Kashmiri groups to protest against 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston

By Reena Bhardwaj Amid a massive crowd of the Indian-Americans who are expected to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in New York, several fringe groups along with pro-Pakistani elements have started spreading hatred and violence on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Khalistani supporters in the United States have joined hands with Pakistani sponsored groups are spreading false propaganda on Kashmir. The Khalistanis and fake Kashmiri groups are together expected to protest against Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US.

A few people belonging to the Indian diaspora in Houston told ANI that the people who are protesting in the name of being Kashmiris are not even natives of Kashmir; they don't speak the language and are Pakistani representatives staging a false narrative. Mohan Sapru of the Global Kashmiri Pandit diaspora strongly asserted, "Pro-jihadi Islamic organisations, who don't even represent real Kashmiris, are misleading the public by putting out a false narrative about Kashmir without mentioning the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus due to Islamic terrorism."

Sapru added, "The western media and US politicians, in general, are not fully aware of the facts that Islamic terrorism in Kashmir has resulted in rapes, murders and eventual ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri Hindus." Jasdeep S Singh's "Founder and Chairman of Sikhs of America, Inc" echoed a similar sentiment.

He said that the Indian communities in Houston and all over the US, including the Hindus to the minority Sikhs have typically get along fairly well. But the hate messages spreading on social is splitting people. In addition, many unverified WhatsApp groups have also floating bigotry and hate crimes. They have also accused the Prime Minister of discriminating and turning a blind eye to violence against minorities in India.

Congressman Brad Sherman's office told ANI that the Senior Democrat will not be attending the Howdy Modi! event. This comes as surprise for many as Sherman had himself urged his Congressional colleagues to attend Modi's public address. Reports suggest that some religious organisations have urged the Democrat to not attend the rally.

In a letter, dated Thursday, signed by the American Sikh Public Affairs Association, Jewish Voice for Peace, the Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and other organisations recommended Sherman to meet with the local 'Kashmiri American' community instead of attending the most-awaited 'Howdy Modi' event. The anti-India protests are also expected to roll out in New York and outside the UN headquarters.

The New York City Police has said that anti-Modi rally permits were requested by three organisations, including a coalition of Pakistan-backed organisations. A total of 7000 people are expected to participate in the protests. (ANI)

